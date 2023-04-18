TRX Gold releases 2Q financial results showing highest quarterly production ever

Vancouver --News Direct-- TRX Gold

TRX Gold CEO Stephen Mullowney joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has put out its second-quarter financial numbers that continue to show the trend of record revenue as the new ball mill at Buckreef Gold runs smoothly.

Mullowney tells Proactive that ball mill, which is providing 1,000 plus tonnes a day in production, helped the company record its highest quarterly production to date of 5,636 ounces of gold and sold 5,505 ounces of gold. For the year-to-date, the company recognized revenue of $19.8 million, cost of sales of $9.6 million and gross profit of $10.2 million.

The company also announced it has drilled 13 holes representing 1,411 meters at Buckreef including exploration drilling at the Eastern Porphyry area and sterilization drilling at Buckreef Gold’s ROM pad.

