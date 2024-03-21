TRX Gold (TSE:TRX) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for TRX Gold (TSE:TRX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might TRX Gold Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at November 2023, TRX Gold had cash of US$8.3m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$324k. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from November 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is TRX Gold Growing?

Given our focus on TRX Gold's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 87%. And there's no doubt that the inspiriting revenue growth of 53% assisted in that improvement. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can TRX Gold Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt TRX Gold seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

TRX Gold's cash burn of US$324k is about 0.3% of its US$103m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is TRX Gold's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way TRX Gold is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for TRX Gold that investors should know when investing in the stock.

