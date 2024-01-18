TSMC Profit Drops Less Than Feared as Chipmakers Escape Trough

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s net income fell less than expected in another sign that a chip industry downturn may have bottomed out.

Hsinchu-based TSMC, the main chipmaker to Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., reported net income for the fourth quarter of NT$238.7 billion ($7.6 billion), beating the average analyst estimate of NT$224.1 billion.

The company got a boost from frenzied demand for Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips in 2023, offsetting a global smartphone slump. Revenue in the holiday quarter was $625.5 billion, TSMC reported earlier, matching the previous holiday quarter and arresting a series of falls.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

TSMC could lead global chip foundries through 2023-24 industry headwinds thanks to growing AI chip demand and migration to next-gen process nodes such as N3 in 2H23 and N2 by 2025. Although the smartphone and PC chip market remains stagnant, TSMC’s advanced packaging tech, both 2.5D and 3D, fortifies its position in the contract-chipmaking market, allowing a potential return to a 53% gross margin following a brief 2H downturn.

— Charles Shum, analyst

Signs of recovery for the chipmaking sector have emerged in recent weeks. The Semiconductor Industry Association estimated chip sales increased in November after more than a year of declines. For TSMC, which counts Android chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. and Apple among its biggest customers, a robust consumer economy will help stabilize sales. Executives including Chief Executive Officer C. C. Wei said they expect “healthy growth” this year.

--With assistance from Debby Wu.

