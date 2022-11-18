Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara
Tulikivi Corporation
Manager’s Transactions
TULIKIVI CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER AT 1:00 PM
Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 17 November 2022.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Aspara
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 21277/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-11-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 791 Unit price: 0.626 EUR
(2): Volume: 960 Unit price: 0.626 EUR
(3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 0.627 EUR
(4): Volume: 213 Unit price: 0.629 EUR
(5): Volume: 19639 Unit price: 0.629 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 22000 Volume weighted average price: 0.62873 EUR
Further information:
