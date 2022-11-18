U.S. markets open in 2 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,979.25
    +24.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,726.00
    +145.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,799.50
    +89.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.50
    +10.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.33
    -0.31 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.19 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.72
    -0.39 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8590
    -0.3870 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,748.88
    +155.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.78
    +4.35 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,406.27
    +59.73 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

Tulikivi Corporation
·1 min read
Tulikivi Corporation
Tulikivi Corporation

Tulikivi Corporation
Manager’s Transactions

Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara

TULIKIVI CORPORATION  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  18 NOVEMBER AT 1:00 PM

Tulikivi Corporation has received the following notification on 17 November 2022.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21277/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-11-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 791 Unit price: 0.626 EUR
(2): Volume: 960 Unit price: 0.626 EUR
(3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 0.627 EUR
(4): Volume: 213 Unit price: 0.629 EUR
(5): Volume: 19639 Unit price: 0.629 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 22000 Volume weighted average price: 0.62873 EUR

Further information:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.tulikivi.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still likes these low-risk stocks for income

    It’s not just about crypto.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • ‘This situation is unprecedented’: 10 crazy things detailed in FTX’s bankruptcy filing

    From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

  • Black Friday surprise: Jeff Bezos tells people not to buy cars, refrigerators and other big-ticket items. Critics call him out.

    Holiday sales are projected to reach as high as $960.4 billion, the National Retail Federation says.

  • Why Blackstone Fell 16.8% This Week

    Shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), the largest alternative asset manager in the world, saw its stock fall 16.8% on the week. While the private equity, real estate, and hedge fund giant announced two large transactions in the Indian market, it was likely the hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials that sent shares down, along with basically all other financial stocks. On Thursday, Blackstone had two big announcements.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Rebounding After an Early Morning Crash

    Analysts are becoming increasingly wary about Nio's prospects, but they still see a strong upside in the EV stock.

  • Alibaba stock pops despite missing on Q2 revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Alibaba shares following its Singles' Day sales and latest earnings report.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Gives Regulators the Middle Finger

    Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

  • 3 of the Most Popular Stocks on the Planet Could Plunge 44% to 57%, According to Wall Street

    Popularity doesn't always translate to profitability -- at least according to these Wall Street analysts.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 1984, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    The telecom giant has had a tumultuous history since its phone monopoly was broken up nearly 40 years ago.

  • Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll

    The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell below 8% last month, bolstering already well-established market expectations the Fed would go for smaller rate hikes going forward after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the latest Reuters poll shows forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.

  • They Burned Down Crypto. Now They Want a Comeback

    On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.

  • Warren Buffett's $5.9 Billion Secret Portfolio Just Made a Big-Time Buy

    During the third quarter, Warren Buffett's "secret" portfolio more than doubled its stake in one of the world's top dividend-paying companies.

  • 4 Green Flags for ASML's Future

    ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) is one of the most important semiconductor equipment makers in the world. The Dutch company is the world's largest producer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns onto silicon wafers. It's also the only manufacturer of top-tier extreme ultraviolet (EUV) systems, which are required for the production of the world's smallest, densest, and most power-efficient chips.

  • Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) were crashing this week, plunging 37.2% as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The steep decline came after Scorpion Capital announced on Tuesday that it was short-selling the stock and released a scathing online report about the synthetic DNA maker. Scorpion accused Twist Bioscience of being "a cash-burning inferno that is not a going concern."

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Sooner Rather Than Later

    If you want some great investing advice, just listen to The Rolling Stones: You can't always get what you want, but time is on your side. The biggest knock against MongoDB is that it isn't profitable yet.

  • Value Investors: Buy BRKB or Berkshire's Stocks?

    Warren Buffett continues to add new stocks to Berkshire's equity portfolio as stocks remain on sale.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Q3 Earnings Exceed Expectations

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 3% year-on-year to $3.23 billion, beating the consensus of $3.18 billion. Carried volume in Q3 was 842 thousand TEUs, a year-over-year decrease of 5%. The operating margin was 47.8%, and the operating income was $1.5 billion. The company held $4.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7% Y/Y to $1.93 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 60%. Net debt as