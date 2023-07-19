Turners Automotive Group's (NZSE:TRA) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Turners Automotive Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = NZ$52m ÷ (NZ$852m - NZ$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Turners Automotive Group has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Turners Automotive Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Turners Automotive Group in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.4% and the business has deployed 30% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, Turners Automotive Group has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 65% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Turners Automotive Group (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Turners Automotive Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

