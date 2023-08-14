Renowned investment firm Tweedy Browne recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. The firm, known for its value-oriented investment philosophy, reported a portfolio containing 46 stocks with a total value of $1.91 billion. The top holdings for the quarter were BRK.A (18.24%), GOOGL (12.62%), and JNJ (10.51%).

Tweedy Browne's Q2 2023 13F Filing: Key Takeaways

Top Trades of the Quarter

The firm's top three trades for the quarter included new positions in U-Haul Holding Co (NYSE:UHAL.B) and Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), and a reduction in its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

U-Haul Holding Co (NYSE:UHAL.B)

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) established a new position in U-Haul Holding Co, purchasing 433,208 shares. This gave the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares traded for an average price of $52.34 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, UHAL.B had a price of $54.72 and a market cap of $10.82 billion. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. In terms of valuation, UHAL.B has a price-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.01 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

The firm also established a new position in Sealed Air Corp, acquiring 545,295 shares. This gave the stock a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares traded for an average price of $42.58 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, SEE had a price of $37.62 and a market cap of $5.45 billion. The stock has returned -35.03% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. In terms of valuation, SEE has a price-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-book ratio of 13.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in Unilever PLC by 174,842 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.49%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.77. As of August 14, 2023, UL had a price of $51.85 and a market cap of $130.49 billion. The stock has returned 12.33% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. In terms of valuation, UL has a price-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-book ratio of 6.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

In conclusion, Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to value investing, with the firm establishing new positions in U-Haul Holding Co and Sealed Air Corp, and reducing its stake in Unilever PLC. These moves reflect the firm's commitment to identifying undervalued stocks with strong fundamentals and potential for growth.

