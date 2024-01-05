Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO), a company specializing in cloud communications platforms, has seen a recent insider transaction according to a SEC Filing. The insider, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Dana Wagner, sold 4,105 shares of the company on January 2, 2024.Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate real-time communications within software applications. The company's services are used by clients in various industries to facilitate communication through voice, text, chat, video, and email.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,371 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Twilio Inc's Chief Legal Officer, Dana Wagner, Sells 4,105 Shares

The insider transaction history for Twilio Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 42 insider sells and only 2 insider buys during this period.On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Twilio Inc were trading at $72.22, giving the company a market cap of $12.4 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.5, with a GF Value of $144.75, indicating that Twilio Inc is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

