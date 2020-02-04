Twitter’s manipulated media policy will remove harmful tweets & voter suppression, label others

Twitter today is announcing the official version of its "deepfake" and manipulated media policy, which largely involves labeling tweets and warning users of manipulated, deceptively altered or fabricated media -- not, in most cases, removing them. Tweets containing manipulated or synthetic media will only be removed if they're likely to cause harm, the company says.

However, Twitter's definition of "harm" goes beyond physical harm, like threats to a person or group's physical safety or the risk of mass violence or civil unrest. Also included in the definition of "harm" are any threats to the privacy or the ability of a person or group to freely express themselves or participate in civic events.

That means the policy covers things like stalking; unwanted or obsessive attention; targeted content containing tropes, epithets, or material intended to silence someone. And notably, given the impending U.S. presidential election, it also includes voter suppression or intimidation.

An initial draft of Twitter's policy was first announced in November. At the time, Twitter said it would place a notice next to tweets sharing synthetic and manipulated media, warn users before they shared those tweets, and include informational links explaining why the media was believed to be manipulated. This, essentially, is now confirmed as the official policy but is spelled out in more detail.

Twitter says it collected user feedback ahead of crafting the new policy using the hashtag #TwitterPolicyFeedback and gathered over 6,500 responses, as result. The company prides itself on engaging its community when making policy decisions, but given Twitter's slow to flat user growth over the years, it may want to try consulting with people who have so far refused to join Twitter. This would give Twitter a wider understanding as to why so many have opted out and how that intersects with its policy decisions.

The company also says it consulted with a global group of civil society and academic experts, such as Witness, the U.K.-based Reuters Institute, and researchers at New York University.

Based on feedback, Twitter found that a majority of users (70%) wanted Twitter to take action on misleading and altered media, but only 55% wanted all media of this sort removed. Dissenters, as expected, cited concerns over free expression. Most users (90%) only wanted manipulated media considered harmful to be removed. A majority (75+%) also wanted Twitter to take further action on the accounts sharing this sort of media.

Unlike Facebook's deepfake policy, which ignores disingenuous doctoring like cuts and splices to videos and out-of-context clips, Twitter's policy isn't limited to a specific technology, such as A.I.-enabled deepfakes. It's much broader.

"Things like selected editing or cropping or slowing down or overdubbing, or manipulation of subtitles would all be forms of manipulated media that we would consider under this policy," confirmed Yoel Roth, head of site integrity at Twitter.

"Our goal in making these assessments is to understand whether someone on Twitter who's just scrolling through their timeline has enough information to understand whether the media being shared in a tweet is or isn't what it claims to be," he explained.

The policy utilizes three tests to decide how Twitter will take action on manipulated media. It first confirms the media itself is synthetic or manipulated. It then assesses if the media is being shared in a deceptive manner. And finally, it evaluates the potential for harm.

Media is considered deceptive if it could result in confusing others or leading to misunderstandings, or if it tries to deceive people about its origin -- like media that claims it's depicting reality, but is not.

Story continues