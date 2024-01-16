Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,802.50
    -14.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,725.00
    -67.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,910.25
    -59.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,951.90
    -12.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.01
    +0.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.10
    -10.50 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    -0.0068 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.71
    +0.46 (+3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2644
    -0.0083 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7110
    +0.9720 (+0.67%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,098.92
    +434.49 (+1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.48
    -19.43 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,619.18
    -282.61 (-0.79%)
     

TymeBank South Africa Sees Unicorn Status in Next Fundraising

Adelaide Changole
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tyme Group, a digital lender controlled by South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, could raise as much as $100 million in funding this year, propelling it into unicorn status.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bank, which started almost five years ago, is valued at $965 million, Chief Executive Officer Coenraad Jonker said in an interview. “We believe that it is very likely that we cross the $1 billion mark if we meet the $100 million funding target,” he said.

Tyme will spend some of the fresh funding during the second quarter on entry into Vietnam — a fast-growing $470 billion economy with a young population and relatively low unemployment, he said.

Majority-owned by Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital, Tyme operates in South Africa, where it has racked up more than 8.5 million customers in five years. It’s also in the Philippines as a joint venture with the local Gokongwei Group and has netted 2.3 million users. The lender is adding 1 million clients a month across the two markets, Jonker said.

“We will be launching additional functionality, improving our virtual-card proposition, expanding our personal lending proposition with a view to becoming more attractive to wealthier customers,” Jonker said. “This is an important part of our progression to becoming a top-three bank.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement