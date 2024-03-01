Advertisement
U.S. appeals court rejects bid to block land swap for Rio's Arizona copper mine

Reuters
·1 min read
Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that the federal government may give away thousands of acres in Arizona to Rio Tinto Plc for a copper mine, upholding a previous ruling and rejecting a request from Native Americans who said the land has religious and cultural import.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling essentially defers to a 2014 decision made by the U. S. Congress and then-President Barack Obama to give the land to Rio for its Resolution Copper project.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Leslie Adler)

