U.S. appeals court upholds tribunal decisions in Apple-Masimo patent dispute

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld two earlier decisions by a patent tribunal that favored Masimo in its intellectual property dispute with Apple over blood oxygen sensors in newer Apple Watch models.

The decisions by the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit concern findings by the Patent and Trademark Office and come as Apple is separately fighting to overturn a ban on U.S. Apple Watch imports imposed by the International Trade Commission.

The import ban is currently on hold as Apple challenges it.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)