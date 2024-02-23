On February 22, 2024, John Brogan, a director at U-Haul Holding Co (NYSE:UHAL), sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $64.32 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $192,960.

U-Haul Holding Co, known for its do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions, operates through a network of company-owned and franchise locations. The company's services include rental of trucks, trailers, and other equipment, as well as storage units for personal and business use.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of U-Haul Holding Co stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern observed in the company's insider trading activities.

The insider transaction history for U-Haul Holding Co shows a trend of more insider buys than sells over the past year, with 5 insider buys and 2 insider sells recorded.

U-Haul Holding Co Director John Brogan Sells 3,000 Shares

On the valuation front, U-Haul Holding Co's shares were trading at $64.32 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $12,572.105 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.01, which is above both the industry median of 17.75 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $64.32 and a GuruFocus Value of $61.08, U-Haul Holding Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

