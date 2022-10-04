U.S. Modular Process Skid Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The U.S. modular process skid market size was valued at USD 603.07 million in 2021, presumed to reach USD 1713.12 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

New York, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. is one of the most industrialized economies in the world. The country holds a prominent share of the global oil and gas and pharmaceutical industries, which is expected to further grow in upcoming years.

Burgeoning shale gas operations in the U.S. drive the oil and gas industry and, subsequently, the adoption of modular process skids in it. In 2018, annual natural gas production in the U.S. was 30.6 trillion cubic feet (Tcf), the highest ever recorded. This was the result of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques introduced in the region in 2005. In the U.S., five states accounted for roughly 68% of total U.S. dry natural gas production in 2018.





The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates the U.S. has about 464 Tcf of proven wet natural gas resources and close to 2,137 Tcf of untapped dry natural gas resources. These large reserves further engender lucrative growth opportunities for U.S. players in the oil and gas industry to increase exploration and production processes for gaining maximum traction. As modular skids can be easily operated and relocated and maximize production time, they are used to operate faster and more efficiently.

Another critical factor that has boosted the demand for modular process skids in the U.S. market is the country’s well-established chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The U.S. houses the largest pharmaceutical industry in the world, which significantly contributes to its economy. As a result, the country’s government is considerably restructuring the healthcare system to obtain more profitable outcomes.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1.71 Billion by 2030 CAGR 12.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Industry Segment, Regions Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Dunreidy Engineering Ltd, EN-FAB, Inc, Zeton Inc, National Takanah Steel Fabrication Factory , Piedmont Energy Systems, Inc, Zhejiang NAMAG Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Tekoma B.V, Progressive Recovery, Inc, Specialty Process Engineering Company, LLC , Ergil Group Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand For U.S. Modular Process Skid In Mining Minerals & Metals Industry Key Market Drivers Shale Gas Operations in the U.S.

Key Highlights

The U.S. modular process skid market size is expected to reach USD 1713.12 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. (2022-2030)

Based on type, the modular process skid market is segmented into large-scale and small-scale systems.

The energy and electricity segment held the largest market share in the U.S. modular process skid market.





Key Players

Dunreidy Engineering Ltd.

EN-FAB, Inc.

Zeton Inc.

National Takanah Steel Fabrication Factory

Piedmont Energy Systems, Inc.

Zhejiang NAMAG Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tekoma B.V.

Progressive Recovery, Inc.

Specialty Process Engineering Company, LLC

Ergil Group





The U.S. Modular Process Skid Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Large-Scale

Small-Scale

By Industry Segment

Energy and Electricity

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Agriculture/Manufacturing





Key Developments

In July 2017 , Dunreidy came together with LEWA-Nikkiso branch in Massachusetts, U.S., for the supply of HYCON to complement its skid manufacturing

In June 2018 , EN-FAB, INC. acquired Oman Metal Industries LLC to serve new and existing clients better

In October 2017 , Piedmont Energy Systems, Inc. invested USD 4.2 million for expanding its manufacturing facility in York County.

In May 2017, Progressive Recovery, Inc. established a new building for equipment storage and minor equipment assembling





News Media

The U.S. Chemical & Pharma Industries Are among the Largest in the Word & Present Significant Growth Opportunities for the U.S. Modular Process Skid Market

Rising Incidence of Natural Calamities to Swift the Need for Even More Modular Bridges





