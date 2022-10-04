U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

U.S. Modular Process Skid Market Size is projected to reach USD 1.71 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The U.S. modular process skid market size was valued at USD 603.07 million in 2021, presumed to reach USD 1713.12 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

New York, United States, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. is one of the most industrialized economies in the world. The country holds a prominent share of the global oil and gas and pharmaceutical industries, which is expected to further grow in upcoming years.

Burgeoning shale gas operations in the U.S. drive the oil and gas industry and, subsequently, the adoption of modular process skids in it. In 2018, annual natural gas production in the U.S. was 30.6 trillion cubic feet (Tcf), the highest ever recorded. This was the result of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques introduced in the region in 2005. In the U.S., five states accounted for roughly 68% of total U.S. dry natural gas production in 2018.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/us-modular-process-skid-market/request-sample


The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates the U.S. has about 464 Tcf of proven wet natural gas resources and close to 2,137 Tcf of untapped dry natural gas resources. These large reserves further engender lucrative growth opportunities for U.S. players in the oil and gas industry to increase exploration and production processes for gaining maximum traction. As modular skids can be easily operated and relocated and maximize production time, they are used to operate faster and more efficiently.

Another critical factor that has boosted the demand for modular process skids in the U.S. market is the country’s well-established chemical and pharmaceutical industries. The U.S. houses the largest pharmaceutical industry in the world, which significantly contributes to its economy. As a result, the country’s government is considerably restructuring the healthcare system to obtain more profitable outcomes.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 1.71 Billion by 2030

CAGR

12.3% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Product Type, Industry Segment, Regions

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Dunreidy Engineering Ltd, EN-FAB, Inc, Zeton Inc, National Takanah Steel Fabrication Factory , Piedmont Energy Systems, Inc, Zhejiang NAMAG Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Tekoma B.V, Progressive Recovery, Inc, Specialty Process Engineering Company, LLC , Ergil Group

Key Market Opportunities

Rising Demand For U.S. Modular Process Skid In Mining Minerals & Metals Industry

Key Market Drivers

Shale Gas Operations in the U.S.

Buy Now Full Report @  https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/us-modular-process-skid-market


Key Highlights

  • The U.S. modular process skid market size is expected to reach USD 1713.12 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. (2022-2030)

  • Based on type, the modular process skid market is segmented into large-scale and small-scale systems.

  • The energy and electricity segment held the largest market share in the U.S. modular process skid market.


Key Players

  • Dunreidy Engineering Ltd.

  • EN-FAB, Inc.

  • Zeton Inc.

  • National Takanah Steel Fabrication Factory

  • Piedmont Energy Systems, Inc.

  • Zhejiang NAMAG Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

  • Tekoma B.V.

  • Progressive Recovery, Inc.

  • Specialty Process Engineering Company, LLC

  • Ergil Group


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/us-modular-process-skid-market/request-sample


The U.S. Modular Process Skid Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Large-Scale

  • Small-Scale

By Industry Segment

  • Energy and Electricity

  • Chemical

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Food and Beverage

  • Agriculture/Manufacturing


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction

1.1       Market Definition

1.2       Market Scope

2          Research Methodology

2.1       Primary Research

2.2       Research Methodology

2.3       Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4       Secondary Data Sources

3          Executive Summary

4          Market Overview

4.1       Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2       Value Chain Analysis: U.S. Modular Process Skid Market

4.2.1   Vendor Matrix

4.3       Key Market Trends

4.3.1   Drivers

4.3.2   Restraints

4.3.3   Opportunities

4.4       Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1   Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2   Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3   Threat of Substitution

4.4.4   Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5   Competitive Rivalry

4.5       Environmental & Regulatory Landscape

4.6       Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7       Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8       Parent Market Overview

4.9       Technology Landscape

4.10    Market Share Analysis

4.11    Potential Venture Analysis

4.12    Regional Price Trends

4.13    Raw Material Trends

4.14    Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15    Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast Till 2030

5          Product Type Overview

5.1       Introduction

5.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2       Large Scale

5.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3       Small Scale

5.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6          Industry Segment Overview

6.1       Introduction

6.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2       Energy and Electricity

6.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3       Chemical

6.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4       Pharmaceutical

6.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5       Food and Beverage

6.5.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6       Agricultural/Manufacturing

6.6.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7          Regional Overview

7.1       Introduction

7.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2       The U.S.

7.2.1   Economic Overview

7.2.2   Market Scenario

7.2.3.1            By Product Type

7.2.3.2            By Industry Segment

8          Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1      Competition Dashboard

8.2      Industry Structure

8.3      Dunreidy Engineering Ltd.

8.3.1   Business Overview

8.3.2   Financial Performance

8.3.3   Recent Developments

8.3.4   Product Portfolio

8.4      EN-FAB, Inc.

8.4.1   Business Overview

8.4.2   Financial Performance

8.4.3   Recent Developments

8.4.4   Product Portfolio

8.5      Zeton Inc

8.5.1   Business Overview

8.5.2   Financial Performance

8.5.3   Recent Developments

8.5.4   Product Portfolio

8.6      National Takanah Steel Fabrication Factory

8.6.1   Business Overview

8.6.2   Financial Performance

8.6.3   Recent Developments

8.6.4   Product Portfolio

8.7      Piedmont Energy Systems, Inc.

8.7.1   Business Overview

8.7.2   Financial Performance

8.7.3   Recent Developments

8.7.4   Product Portfolio

8.8      Zhejiang NAMAG Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

8.8.1   Business Overview

8.8.2   Financial Performance

8.8.3   Recent Developments

8.8.4   Product Portfolio

8.9      Tekoma B.V.

8.9.1   Business Overview

8.9.2   Financial Performance

8.9.3   Recent Developments

8.9.4   Product Portfolio

8.10    Progressive Recovery, Inc.

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.11    Specialty Process Engineering Company, LLC

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.11.4 Product Portfolio

8.12    Ergil Group

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Financial Performance

8.12.3 Recent Developments

8.12.4 Product Portfolio

9          Conclusion & Recommendation

10        Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @  https://straitsresearch.com/report/us-modular-process-skid-market/toc


Key Developments              

  • In July 2017, Dunreidy came together with LEWA-Nikkiso branch in Massachusetts, U.S., for the supply of HYCON to complement its skid manufacturing

  • In June 2018, EN-FAB, INC. acquired Oman Metal Industries LLC to serve new and existing clients better

  • In October 2017, Piedmont Energy Systems, Inc. invested USD 4.2 million for expanding its manufacturing facility in York County.

  • In May 2017, Progressive Recovery, Inc. established a new building for equipment storage and minor equipment assembling


News Media

The U.S. Chemical & Pharma Industries Are among the Largest in the Word & Present Significant Growth Opportunities for the U.S. Modular Process Skid Market

Rising Incidence of Natural Calamities to Swift the Need for Even More Modular Bridges


Have a Look at the Related Research Report                      

Modular Chiller Market: Information by Product Type (Air Cooled and Water-Cooled Modular Chiller), Capacity (Below 300 Tons), Application (Residential), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Modular Construction Market: Information by Type (Permanent, Re-locatable), Material (Steel, Wood, Concrete), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Modular Bridges Market: Information by Type (Temporary, Permanent), Application (Flyovers, Railways, Military), End-User (Government, Military), and Region —Forecast till 2027


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

                               

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


