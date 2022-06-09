U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,017.82
    -97.95 (-2.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,272.79
    -638.11 (-1.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,754.23
    -332.04 (-2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,850.86
    -40.15 (-2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.24
    -0.27 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.90
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0615
    -0.0104 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    -0.0048 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4570
    +0.2250 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,076.63
    -250.53 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.36
    -3.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

U.S. official sees moderation in goods and services inflation in months ahead

·1 min read
Inflation hits consumer spending in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Friday's consumer price data is likely to reflect the continued impact that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is having on food and energy prices, but U.S. goods and services inflation should moderate in the months ahead, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

"Despite these disruptions, we continue to believe that the economy can and is transitioning from what has been a historic recovery to stable, steady growth with inflation pressures moderating," the official told reporters.

The official said air fares, which were up more than 30% in the last months, were expected to increase quite significantly again, showing the spillover impact of higher energy prices on components of core inflation.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

