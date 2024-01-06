UAW reaches agreement with auto parts maker Allison Transmission

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union has reached an agreement with auto parts maker Allison Transmission Holdings Inc over a tentative labor deal covering 1,500 workers in Indianapolis, the labor group said on Friday.

The deal includes an end to wage tiers, historic wage increases and gains for 401k and legacy pensions, the UAW said in a post on X.

"The agreement has been endorsed by the International UAW and Local 933 leadership and is subject to ratification by union members", Allison Transmission said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

The workers have been demanding improved terms after a labor contract expired on Nov. 14. They had overwhelmingly voted to reject an offer from Allison, as it refused to address "core demands," according to the UAW.

The worker demands follow a larger pattern of U.S. unions pressing companies for better wages, benefits and working conditions after concessions made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

