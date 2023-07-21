UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for UFP Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$53m ÷ (US$391m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, UFP Technologies has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.1% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for UFP Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at UFP Technologies are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 91%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at UFP Technologies thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From UFP Technologies' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that UFP Technologies is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 473% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with UFP Technologies and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

