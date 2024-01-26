Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) ended the recent trading session at $493.59, demonstrating a +0.08% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products retailer had gained 1.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.02% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ulta Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $7.48, reflecting a 11.98% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.51 billion, indicating an 8.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.52 per share and a revenue of $11.22 billion, representing changes of +6.29% and +9.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ulta Beauty. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% upward. Ulta Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Story continues

Digging into valuation, Ulta Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.

Meanwhile, ULTA's PEG ratio is currently 2.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.38.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research