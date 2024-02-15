Revenue Growth : Q4 revenue increased by 23.4% year-over-year to $44.5 million.

Gross Margin Improvement : Full year gross margin expanded by 240 basis points to 24.7%.

Net Income : Q4 net income was $2.9 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $0.2 million in Q4 2022.

Adjusted EPS : Adjusted EPS for Q4 stood at $0.18, compared to a loss of $0.03 in the same period last year.

Backlog Growth: The company reported a healthy backlog of $103.5 million, a 2.4% sequential increase.

On February 15, 2024, Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ:ULBI) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which provides a range of power solutions and communications systems globally, saw a significant increase in revenue and gross margin, along with a strong net income turnaround in the fourth quarter.

Ultralife Corp (ULBI) Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Financial Performance Overview

Ultralife Corp's fourth quarter revenue surged to $44.5 million, marking a 23.4% increase over the $36.1 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was driven by a 28.8% increase in government/defense sales and a 20.2% rise in commercial sales. The Battery & Energy Products segment, which is the company's primary revenue generator, saw an 11.1% increase in sales, while the Communications Systems segment experienced a remarkable 121.9% increase in sales.

The company's gross profit for the quarter was $11.4 million, or 25.6% of revenue, compared to $8.1 million, or 22.4% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. This improvement in gross margin was attributed to more efficient level-loaded production and improved price realization. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased, contributing to a $3.4 million increase in operating income, which totaled $3.6 million for the quarter.

Challenges and Strategic Focus

Despite the positive results, Ultralife Corp faced challenges such as component delays from suppliers, which impacted the Communications Systems gross margin. However, the company's strategic focus on gross margin expansion, organic growth, and operating leverage, along with continued investment in new product development, positions it well for future growth.

President and CEO Mike Manna highlighted the company's achievements, stating,

Our strong fourth quarter performance caps a year of accomplishment against our stated highest priority of recapturing gross margin through price realization activities, supply chain improvements, level-loaded production and lean manufacturing initiatives."

He also emphasized the company's focus on building upon the momentum from 2023 to sustain profitable growth and generate incremental cash flow.

Financial Statements Highlights

Ultralife Corp's balance sheet reflects a stronger financial position with total assets increasing to $178.3 million from $168.4 million in the previous year. The company also managed to reduce its accounts payable and improve its cash position, ending the year with $10.3 million in cash compared to $5.7 million at the end of 2022.

The income statement shows a notable swing from a loss to adjusted EPS of $0.52 for the full year. Net income for the fourth quarter was $2.9 million, a significant improvement from the net loss reported in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $4.8 million, or 10.7% of sales, demonstrating the company's improved profitability.

Ultralife Corp's performance in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023 reflects a company that is successfully navigating market challenges and executing on its strategic initiatives. The company's focus on margin expansion, operational efficiency, and product innovation is yielding tangible results, positioning it for continued success in the future.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the full financial results and listen to the earnings conference call, which provides additional insights into the company's performance and outlook.

