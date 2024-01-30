UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings Amid Industry Challenges

Net Income : Q4 net income of $70.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share.

Net Operating Income : Q4 net operating income of $112.0 million, or $2.29 per diluted share.

Loan and Deposit Growth : Average loans increased 13.9% YOY; deposits increased 17.2% on a linked-quarter basis.

Net Interest Margin : Expanded by three basis points from the linked quarter to 2.46%.

Noninterest Income : Increased 11.8% from Q4 2022, contributing to 37.8% of total revenue.

FDIC Special Assessment : Incurred a pre-tax expense of $52.8 million due to industry-wide FDIC special assessment.

Dividend: Declared a $0.39 per share quarterly cash dividend, payable on April 1, 2024.

On January 30, 2024, UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company, a financial services holding company known for its banking, asset management, and health spending solutions, reported a GAAP net income of $70.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share. This performance reflects a decrease from the previous quarter's $96.6 million and a decrease from $100.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Despite the challenges faced by the industry, including a significant FDIC special assessment, UMBF demonstrated resilience with a net operating income of $112.0 million, or $2.29 per diluted share. The company's diversified business model supported a 3.7% increase in net interest income from the linked quarter, driven by loan and deposit growth, as well as expanding net interest margin.

UMB Financial Corp's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy in the context of the banking industry, where loan growth, net interest margin expansion, and asset quality are critical indicators of performance. The company's ability to increase its loan portfolio and deposits significantly while maintaining strong credit quality, with net charge-offs at just 0.02% of average loans, speaks to its robust business model and risk management practices.

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings Amid Industry Challenges

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

The company's total revenue for Q4 2023 was $370.8 million, with net interest income accounting for $230.5 million, an increase from the linked quarter. Noninterest income also saw a significant rise, contributing 37.8% to the total revenue. The net interest margin, an important metric for profitability in the banking sector, showed a slight improvement to 2.46%.

On the balance sheet, average total assets for Q4 2023 were $40.5 billion, reflecting an increase from both the linked quarter and the same period in 2022. The growth in average loans to $23.1 billion represents a 13.9% increase year-over-year, indicating strong loan demand and effective lending strategies.

"We closed 2023 with strong fourth quarter performance, demonstrating the power and resilience of our diversified business model," said Mariner Kemper, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "Our strong business performance and financial results were unfortunately muted by our share of the FDIC special assessment levied on banks to recoup the losses related to two of the bank failures in March 2023."

UMB Financial Corp's performance in the fourth quarter, despite the FDIC special assessment, showcases the company's ability to navigate a challenging banking environment while continuing to grow its core business segments.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead into 2024, UMB Financial Corp anticipates a muted but resilient macro-economic environment. With an average loan-to-deposit ratio of 70.7%, strong capital levels, and a high-quality loan portfolio, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and navigate potential market uncertainties.

For more detailed information on UMB Financial Corp's Q4 2023 earnings, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from UMB Financial Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

