Under The Bonnet, Atlas Energy Solutions' (NYSE:AESI) Returns Look Impressive

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Atlas Energy Solutions' (NYSE:AESI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atlas Energy Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$270m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Atlas Energy Solutions has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Atlas Energy Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Atlas Energy Solutions .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Atlas Energy Solutions Tell Us?

Atlas Energy Solutions is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last three years to 23%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 146%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Atlas Energy Solutions' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Atlas Energy Solutions is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 41% awarded to those who held the stock over the last year, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

