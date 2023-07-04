We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Global Ship Lease, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$359m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$251m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Global Ship Lease has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 15% generated by the Shipping industry.

In the above chart we have measured Global Ship Lease's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Global Ship Lease Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Global Ship Lease. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 196%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Global Ship Lease has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

