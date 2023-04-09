We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Harmonic is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$49m ÷ (US$710m - US$322m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Harmonic has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Communications industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Harmonic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that Harmonic has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 13% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Harmonic has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 45% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Harmonic has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 295% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Harmonic can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Harmonic that you might find interesting.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

