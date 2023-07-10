We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for L.S. Starrett:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$22m ÷ (US$194m - US$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, L.S. Starrett has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for L.S. Starrett's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of L.S. Starrett, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

L.S. Starrett's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 548% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, L.S. Starrett appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a solid 57% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with L.S. Starrett and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

