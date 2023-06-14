We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Natuzzi's (NYSE:NTZ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Natuzzi is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = €12m ÷ (€351m - €164m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Natuzzi has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 18%.

What Can We Tell From Natuzzi's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Natuzzi is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 6.2% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Natuzzi has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 47%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Natuzzi's ROCE

To bring it all together, Natuzzi has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 15% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Natuzzi does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Natuzzi that you might be interested in.

