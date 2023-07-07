We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for VirTra, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$5.4m ÷ (US$59m - US$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, VirTra has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.9% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

In the above chart we have measured VirTra's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at VirTra are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 359%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that VirTra can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 56% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

VirTra does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

