We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Vital Energy (CVE:VUX)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Vital Energy's (CVE:VUX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vital Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.011 = CA$229k ÷ (CA$24m - CA$2.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Vital Energy has an ROCE of 1.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Vital Energy's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Vital Energy is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 1.1% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Vital Energy is utilizing 122% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 11%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that Vital Energy has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line On Vital Energy's ROCE

Overall, Vital Energy gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

