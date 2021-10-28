U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,590.82
    +39.14 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,671.45
    +180.76 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,414.91
    +179.07 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,284.87
    +32.38 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.01
    -0.65 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    +0.0085 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5430
    +0.0140 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3360
    -0.4740 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,460.62
    +2,501.34 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.90
    +61.53 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.03
    -13.24 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

United Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings Up 39% and Record Nine Month Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·19 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.50 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.14 per share, or 39%, over the previous year. For the first nine months of the current year, UBCP reported diluted earnings per share of $1.21, an increase of 30%, and net income of $6,995,000, an increase of 32%, over the previous year, which are record levels for the Company.

Randall M. Greenwood, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer remarked, "Even though our economy continues on its road to full recovery from the impact of the events that have occurred over the course of the past year and a half, we are extremely pleased to report on our earnings performance for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021. For the quarter ending September 30, 2021, our Company achieved net income of $2,902,000 and diluted earnings per share of $0.50, which was an increase of $843,000, or 41%, and $0.14, or 39%, respectively over the previous year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, our Company produced net income of $6,995,000 and diluted earnings per share of $1.21, which was a respective increase of $1,682,000, or 32%, and $0.28, or 30%, over the previous year. We are exceedingly proud to report these earnings levels, which reflect record performance for our Company for the quarter and the first nine months. Our Company achieved this level of earnings performance even though we only saw marginal growth in our loans outstanding and a fairly substantial decline in our securities portfolio balance. As of September 30, 2021, gross loans were $462.1 million, which was an increase of $18.8 million, or 4.3%, over the previous year. In addition, securities and other restricted stock was $139.2 million, which was a decrease of $23.3 million, or 14.3%, from the previous year. The marginal growth of our loan portfolio is highly reflective of the limited lending opportunities with which our industry is confronted due to the lingering effect of and economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. With that stated… our loan growth is in-line with (or, even above) the average loan growth achieved by our peer. The decline in our securities and other restricted stock is primarily related to some calls and prepayments on various securities that we hold within our investment portfolio along with the sale of approximately $32.0 million in agency and municipal investment securities, which produced significant gains for our Company in the first three quarters of last year. We firmly believe that taking advantage of gain opportunities in our securities portfolio last year was a prudent action to take under the uncertain circumstances in which we operated, which helped to fortify our loan loss reserve and protect our bottom line net income during this most uncertain time. In the most recently ended quarter, we preemptively harvested some additional gains within our securities portfolio to take advantage of the opportunity still available and to better prepare for the potential of rising rates in the near term. Considering our marginal loan growth and the decline in our securities and other restricted stock (along with declining rates that we have experienced within the past eighteen months), our level of both interest income and loan fees generated in the current year have declined from the levels earned the previous year. As of September 30, 2021, total interest income, including loan fees, was down $2.40 million, or 11.5%, from the previous year. We are optimistic that as our economy starts to more fully recover and as rates potentially rise in the near term, we will have better opportunities to leverage our securities portfolio more in-line with our previous level and ramp-up our loan production to levels at which we are more historically accustomed; therefore, increasing our level of higher yielding earning assets and generating more interest and loan fee income."

Greenwood continued, "As we have previously disclosed, our Company was properly positioned from a liability-sensitivity perspective to benefit from the rapid decline in interest rates last year. Even though we saw a significant inflow of retail funding over the course of the past eighteen months, we were able to lower our interest expense levels to help mitigate the decline in the level of net interest income that our Company achieved in this highly volatile environment. As of September 30, 2021, total deposits increased $31.7 million or 5.5%. We saw low cost retail funding, consisting of demand and savings balances, increase by $57.6 million, or 11.8%, while our higher-cost time deposit balances declined by $26.0 million or 29.0%. Even with the overall increase in our total deposits, we were able to reduce total interest expense by $2.0 million, or 48.8%, for the first nine months of the current year as compared to last year. While we were able to substantially reduce total interest expense, our Company still experienced an overall decrease in the level of net interest income that it realized of $425,000, which is a decline of 2.5% from the first nine months of the previous year. Even with this decline in our net interest income, our net interest margin only decreased by one basis point (1bp) on a year-over-year basis to a level of 3.57%, which compares very favorably to peer. We are optimistic that our Company will achieve higher levels of net interest income, as previously mentioned, as our economy more fully recovers; potentially in the near term."

Lastly, Greenwood stated, "We have successfully maintained overall strength and stability within our loan portfolio over the course of the pandemic and this trend continues for our Company. We have very solid credit quality-related metrics supported by a relatively low level of nonaccrual loans and loans past due 30 plus days, which were $3.1 million, or 0.67% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.7 million, or 0.37%, the previous year. This slight increase in the current year is attributed to one hospitality-related loan that went on non-accrual status during the first quarter of this year with a balance of approximately $2.5 million for which we allocated a portion to specific reserves. We are very happy to report that this loan paid off after the end of the most recently ended quarter and will not be in our totals next quarter. With the exception of this one-off situation, our overall nonaccrual loans and loans past due 30 plus days have declined over the course of the past twelve months. Further, net loans charged off for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, excluding overdrafts, was $91,000, or 0.03% annualized. Giving strong consideration to our overall solid credit quality-related metrics and the improving economy, our Company had credit reserve releases of $400,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Even with this aforementioned release, our total allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.89% as of the most recently ended quarter. At this level, our total allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans was a solid 143.7%. Barring any other credits deteriorating in the current quarter, our coverage ratio should be even stronger next quarter-end with the recent, post-third quarter end payoff of the hospitality-related loan that was previously mentioned." Greenwood concluded, "Our Company continues to be very well capitalized with equity to assets as of the most recent quarter end of 9.59% and total shareholders' equity of $70.1 million, an increase of $3.4 million, or 5.0%, over the previous year."

Scott A. Everson, President and CEO stated, "As our Company continues to operate within an unsettled economic environment, I am extremely proud of the record level of earnings that our Company achieved for the third quarter and over the course of the first nine months of 2021. Even though we achieved record earnings performance, our Company's growth in quality, higher-yielding assets has been restrained by the ongoing uncertainty that permeates our economy. With this challenge, we continue to experience limited growth in in our loans outstanding and declines in our securities portfolio--- as well as, a substantial build-up of our cash balances at the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) due to the inflow of stimulus-related, retail-based funding that came onto our balance sheet over the course of the past eighteen months and continues to largely remain. This dynamic has led to a marginal year-over-year decline in our net interest income. Even with this decline, our net interest margin has remained relatively stable on a year-over-year basis as of September 30, 2021. With this reality, we are exceedingly happy to be performing at a high level and achieving an annualized return on assets of 1.31% and return on equity of 13.31% for the first nine months of the current year." Everson continued, "We continue to be relieved to see the ongoing recovery of our economy; albeit, at a slower rate than anticipated during the most recently ended quarter due to a few set-backs that impacted our recovery relative to the first two quarters of this year. Although things remain somewhat uncertain relating to our economy, we are optimistic that the recovery thereof will continue and allow us to leverage some of our lower-yielding, highly liquid overnight investments into higher-yielding, quality loan and securities investments in the coming quarters. Achieving this should stabilize and improve the level of interest income that we generate and our overall "core" earnings. On a "non-core" basis, we anticipate being able to continue releasing tranches of our allowance for loan losses in future periods if our credit quality remains sound. Quite simply, the loan loss reserve build-up that occurred last year due to the risks posed by the onset of the pandemic and ensuing economic slow-down have, so far, not led to deterioration of our credit quality nor an increase in loan-related losses. Such action should further enhance our bottom line performance."

Everson continued, "As always, our primary focus is protecting the investment of our shareholders in our Company and rewarding them at a high level by growing their value and paying an attractive cash dividend. Accordingly, we remained focused on being an efficient, productive and profitable company that is well capitalized. In these areas, our shareholders have been nicely rewarded with a year-over-year increase in the cash dividends paid of $0.1075, or 25.0%, (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.10 paid in the first quarter of this year), and a market value increase of $1.74, or 13.85%, to a level of $14.30 as of September 30, 2021." Everson concluded, "These past eighteen months have been very challenging ones for our Company. But, I firmly believe that these challenges have made us a more fundamentally sound company with a focus on the potential of the future. Focusing internally, we have improved many of our processes over the course of the past year, which has led to (or, will lead to) various efficiency gains and optimization of our delivery. We have eliminated unnecessary expenses while spending money on our technological infrastructure, so that we can more effectively compete within our industry by delivering our services in a manner that is demanded by the markets that we proudly serve. Relating to cost containment, this year we have closed our Loan Production Office in Wheeling, West Virginia. In addition, we just recently effected the closure of our Dillonvale, Ohio banking center, which was consolidated into two other banking centers located within close proximity of this market. Each of these events have had minimal customer impact and will create cost savings that we anticipate seeing more fully in the coming year. Although the pandemic and related economic slowdown took us off our course of growth, we still have our sights set on becoming a $1.0 billion community banking organization in order to be at a scale to achieve additional operating efficiencies, greater profitability and, most importantly, a higher market capitalization--- which will lead to more opportunities for our Company. We can only realize this vision by having robust organic growth and capitalizing on acquisition-related opportunities for which our Company is strongly positioned at present. With the current rebound that our economy is experiencing, we firmly believe that we will have quality chances in each of these areas on which our Company can capitalize. Accordingly, we are truly excited about our future."

As of September 30, 2021, United Bancorp, Inc. has total assets of $730.4 million and total shareholders' equity of $70.1 million. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company currently has nineteen banking centers that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Marshall County in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Certain statements contained herein are not based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond the Company's control), may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of these terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset/liability management, changes in the financial and securities markets, including changes with respect to the market value of our financial assets, and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or carry forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United Bancorp, Inc. ("UBCP")
For the Three Months Ended September 30,






2021

2020

% Change

$ Change

Earnings






Interest income on loans

$

4,819,022

$

5,065,516

-4.87

%

$

(246,494

)

Loan fees

351,871

312,763

12.50

%

$

39,108

Interest income on securities

1,063,026

1,312,757

-19.02

%

$

(249,731

)

Total interest income

6,233,919

6,691,036

-6.83

%

$

(457,117

)

Total interest expense

628,971

947,279

-33.60

%

$

(318,308

)

Net interest income

5,604,948

5,743,757

-2.42

%

$

(138,809

)

(Credit) Provision for loan losses

(400,000

)

1,333,000

-130.01

%

$

(1,733,000

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

6,004,948

4,410,757

36.14

%

$

1,594,191

Service charges on deposit accounts

721,157

645,024

11.80

%

$

76,133

Net realized gains on sale of available-for-sale securities

1,250,080

1,343,250

-6.94

%

$

(93,170

)

Net realized gains on sale of loans

54,061

46,645

15.90

%

$

7,416

Other noninterest income

261,398

304,842

-14.25

%

$

(43,444

)

Total noninterest income

2,286,696

2,339,761

-2.27

%

$

(53,065

)

Total noninterest expense

4,941,273

4,491,275

10.02

%

$

449,998

Earnings before taxes

3,350,371

2,259,243

48.30

%

$

1,091,128

Income tax expense

448,149

200,214

123.83

%

$

247,935

Net income

$

2,902,222

$

2,059,029

40.95

%

$

843,193


Per share

Earnings per common share - Basic

$

0.50

$

0.36

38.89

%

Earnings per common share - Diluted

0.50

0.36

38.89

%

Cash Dividends paid

0.1475

0.1425

3.51

%

Annualized yield based on quarter end close

4.13

%

4.53

%

N/A


Shares Outstanding

Average - Basic

5,478,496

5,467,523

--------

Average - Diluted

5,478,496

5,467,523

--------

Common stock, shares issued

6,056,351

5,976,351

--------

Shares used for Book Value Computation

5,966,758

5,860,848

Shares held as treasury stock

79,593

79,593

--------


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


Earnings


2021


2020


% Change

$ Change

Interest income on loans

$

14,265,106

$

15,557,582

-8.31

%

$

(1,292,476

)

Loan fees

909,760

1,087,865

-16.37

%

$

(178,105

)

Interest income on securities

3,379,822

4,314,065

-21.66

%

$

(934,243

)

Total interest income

18,554,688

20,959,512

-11.47

%

$

(2,404,824

)

Total interest expense

2,080,095

4,059,581

-48.76

%

$

(1,979,486

)

Net interest income

16,474,593

16,899,931

-2.52

%

$

(425,338

)

(Credit) Provision for loan losses

(855,000

)

3,304,000

-125.88

%

$

(4,159,000

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

17,329,593

13,595,931

27.46

%

$

3,733,662

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,121,637

1,974,883

7.43

%

$

146,754

Net realized gains on sale of available-for-sale securities

1,250,080

2,593,613

N/A

$

(1,343,533

)

Net realized gains on sale of loans

218,388

93,015

134.79

%

$

125,373

Other noninterest income

765,002

878,163

-12.89

%

$

(113,161

)

Total noninterest income

4,355,107

5,539,674

-21.38

%

$

(1,184,567

)

Total noninterest expense

13,940,551

13,480,125

3.42

%

$

460,426

Earnings before income taxes

7,744,149

5,655,480

36.93

%

$

2,088,669

Income tax expense

749,277

342,389

118.84

%

$

406,888

Net income

$

6,994,872

$

5,313,091

31.65

%

$

1,681,781

Per share

Earnings per common share - Basic

$

1.21

$

0.93

30.11

%

Earnings per common share - Diluted

1.21

0.93

30.11

%

Cash dividends paid

0.5350

0.4275

25.15

%

Shares Outstanding

Average - Basic

5,476,359

5,465,854

--------

Average - Diluted

5,476,359

5,465,854

--------

At quarter end

Total assets

$

730,382,242

$

692,521,286

5.47

%

$

37,860,956

Total assets (average)

710,861,000

692,446,000

2.66

%

$

18,415,000

Other real estate and repossessions

415,270

746,450

-44.37

%

$

(331,180

)

Gross loans

462,118,971

443,276,115

4.25

%

$

18,842,856

Allowance for loan losses

4,122,787

5,228,387

-21.15

%

$

(1,105,600

)

Net loans

457,996,184

438,047,728

4.55

%

$

19,948,456

Net loans (charge offs)

(90,653

)

(265,710

)

-65.88

%

$

175,057

Net overdrafts (charge offs)

(44,354

)

(41,021

)

8.13

%

$

(3,333

)

Total net (charge offs)

(135,007

)

(306,731

)

-55.99

%

$

171,724

Non-accrual loans

2,869,785

1,544,306

85.83

%

$

1,325,479

Loans past due 30+ days (excludes non accrual loans)

221,853

116,810

89.93

%

$

105,043

Average loans

450,561,000

445,934,000

1.04

%

$

4,627,000

Cash and due from Federal Reserve Bank

91,407,053

50,936,353

79.45

%

$

40,470,700

Average cash and due from Federal Reserve Bank

87,717,000

28,747,000

205.13

%

$

58,970,000

Securities and other required stock

139,244,267

162,495,967

-14.31

%

$

(23,251,700

)

Average securities and other required stock

129,537,000

179,560,000

-27.86

%

$

(50,023,000

)

Average total deposits

598,115,000

571,250,000

4.70

%

$

26,865,000

Total deposits

608,508,347

576,856,068

5.49

%

$

31,652,279

Non interest bearing demand

150,632,386

121,270,536

24.21

%

$

29,361,850

Interest bearing demand

255,910,858

248,506,236

2.98

%

$

7,404,622

Savings

138,346,324

117,487,476

17.75

%

$

20,858,848

Time

63,618,779

89,591,820

-28.99

%

$

(25,973,041

)

Subordinated debt (net of unamortized issuance costs)

19,525,746

19,464,870

0.31

%

$

60,876

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

18,280,341

17,027,320

7.36

%

$

1,253,021

Shareholders' equity

70,053,340

66,691,031

5.04

%

$

3,362,309

Goodwill and intangible assets (impact on Shareholders' equity)

1,279,793

1,432,710

-10.67

%

$

(152,917

)

Tangible shareholders' equity

68,773,547

65,258,321

5.39

%

$

3,515,226

Shareholders' equity (average)

70,053,000

66,691,000

5.04

%

$

3,362,000

Stock data

Market value - last close (end of period)

$

14.30

$

12.56

13.85

%

Dividend payout ratio

44.21

%

45.97

%

-3.81

%

Book value (end of period)

11.74

11.32

3.71

%

Tangible book value

11.53

11.08

4.06

%

Market price to book value

121.81

%

110.95

%

9.78

%

Market price to tangible book value

124.02

%

113.36

%

9.41

%

Key performance ratios

Return on average assets (ROA)

1.31

%

1.02

%

0.29

%

Return on average equity (ROE)

13.31

%

10.62

%

2.69

%

Net interest margin (federal tax equivalent)

3.57

%

3.58

%

-0.01

%

Interest expense to average assets

0.39

%

0.78

%

-0.39

%

Total allowance for loan losses

to nonaccrual loans

143.66

%

338.56

%

-194.90

%

Total allowance for loan losses

to total loans

0.89

%

1.18

%

-0.29

%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.62

%

0.35

%

0.27

%

Nonaccrual assets to average assets

0.46

%

0.33

%

0.13

%

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.03

%

0.07

%

-0.04

%

Equity to assets at period end

9.59

%

9.63

%

-0.04

%

Contacts:

Scott A. Everson
President and CEO
(740) 633-0445, ext. 6154
ceo@unitedbancorp.com
or
Randall M. Greenwood
Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer
(740) 633-0445, ext. 6181
cfo@unitedbancorp.com

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670120/United-Bancorp-Inc-Reports-Third-Quarter-Earnings-Up-39-and-Record-Nine-Month-Earnings

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2021 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Seems Overvalued and Large Players may Take Profits

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is clearly on a profit run, and the company is continuously surpassing expectations, which has led investors to pay more attention. In this article, we will examine if the stock price is too expensive in relation to the ability of AMD to produce future cash flows, and look at possible investment strategies that might occu

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • Will Regeneron Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

    When it comes to market value, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) may look like small potatoes compared to Amazon. The biotech company's market capitalization totals $61 billion. The e-commerce giant's market cap tops $1.7 trillion.

  • Earnings roundup: Caterpillar, Ford, & eBay beat estimates - here's what this means for the stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest earnings from Caterpillar, Ford, and eBay.&nbsp;

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Except for Insider Selling, 3 Other Factors are Worrying about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

    Although it beat the earnings, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) likely didn't meet the guidance expectations as the stock dipped. Over the last 2 years, they beat the expectations every time, presumably, all the positivity has already been accounted for. Dips on earning surprises have not been uncommon for the stock, although not to this tune, as the stock lost over 13% in after-hours trading.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Did You Catch This Quote From Nucor's CFO?

    Investors that sold the stock off the earnings miss likely didn't hear, or understand, a subtle clue on the company's call.

  • Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Stephen Mandel’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mandel’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Billionaire investor, hedge fund manager and former Tiger Cub Stephen Mandel is the founder […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.