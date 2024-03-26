United Parcel Service forecasts 2026 revenue above expectations

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service forecast better-than-expected 2026 consolidated revenue on Tuesday, as it works to aggressively cut costs and capture market share.

The company forecast between $108 billion and $114 billion, above LSEG estimates of $102.12 billion, sending its shares up 3.3% in premarket trading.

UPS will share details of its strategic growth and productivity initiatives, and discuss its three-year financial targets at its investor and analyst conference later in the day.

It will also share details about how it will lower its cost through its Network of the Future initiative.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)