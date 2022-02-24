U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,133.50
    -88.50 (-2.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,357.00
    -709.00 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,143.75
    -363.75 (-2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.00
    -40.10 (-2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.58
    +7.48 (+8.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.90
    +62.50 (+3.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +1.04 (+4.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0128 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.47
    +7.66 (+26.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    -0.0127 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6680
    -0.3120 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,230.53
    -2,944.88 (-7.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    793.18
    -77.20 (-8.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,280.82
    -217.36 (-2.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

United States Property Management Market to Hit USD 6.16 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Residential & Commercial Properties to Augment Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies in the United States Property Management Market are RealPage, Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Yardi Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.), ResMan, LLC (Texas, U.S.), MRI Software, LLC (Ohio, U.S.), AppFolio Inc. (California, U.S.), CoreLogic, Inc. (California, U.S.), Infor, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Entrata Inc. (Utah, U.S.), ApartmentData.com (Texas, U.S.), Buildium, LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.).

Pune, India, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Property Management Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 6.16 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Property Management Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 3.40 billion in 2020 and USD 3.62 billion in 2021.

Property management solutions, manages the property operations of the commercial and residential buildings. It offers property managers to perform their tasks such as vacancy alerts, automate customer interaction, marketing, payment related processes, revenue management, lease management and more seamlessly. Additionally, with the integration of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, internet of things, machine learning the market is expected to grow enormously during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, AppFolio, Inc. announced the launch of artificial intelligence powered utility management and leasing assistant solutions under its value and services segment.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/united-states-property-management-market-106247

Companies Operating in United States Property Management Market Report:

  • RealPage, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

  • Yardi Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • ResMan, LLC (Texas, U.S.)

  • MRI Software, LLC (Ohio, U.S.)

  • AppFolio Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • CoreLogic, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Infor, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • Entrata Inc. (Utah, U.S.)

  • ApartmentData.com (Texas, U.S.)

  • Buildium, LLC (Massachusetts, U.S.)

United States Property Management Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

2.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 753.1 Million

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 617.8 Million

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

210

Segments covered

Cooling Type, Starting Methods, Power Rating, Application, Region

Growth Drivers

Rising Industrialization to Propel Market Growth

Asia Pacific Dominates Market Due to Rising Industrialization

Key Players Form Strategic Alliances to Dominate Global Market


Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/united-states-property-management-market-106247

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic has changed the real estate business working from offline to online. As before the pandemic, the property managers and agencies were to get potential buyers or tenants into the building (be it residential, office, or shed) to tour the property and convince them to rent or buy. However, in the post-pandemic world, the property managers are using technology as it is the only way to continue day-to-day business to sustain in this crisis. For instance, in the U.S. market players offered cloud-based software to the landlords to optimize rent collection, meet regulation standards, maintain profit performance, keep tenants leased and manage those tenants well.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/united-states-property-management-market-106247

Market Segmentation:

By component, the market is divided into software and services. By deployment, the market is segmented into, cloud and on-premises. By application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By end-user, it is divided into, property managers, housing associations, and real estate agents and others.

  • Based on end-users, the property managers segment held the market share of 40.2% in 2020. This is because property managers assist clients, understanding their preferences, answering their queries, arranging virtual shows among others to choose the correct property.

Finally, based on region, the market is based in North America.

What does the Report Provide?

The United States Property Management Market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth.

Driving Factor

Increasing Demand for Rental Property to Surge Market Growth

The increasing demand for commercial as well as residential rental property is expected to drive the United States property management market growth. For instance, as per America’s Housing Vacancy Survey, the rental market experienced a rise in the number of renters by 350,000 during the first three quarters of 2019. This is due to the availability of accessible, affordable, and quality properties in major city locations. Additionally, the employment opportunities, immigrations, increasing international students, rising residential home prices, shift towards urbanization or lifestyle changes is creating a surge in the demand for rental properties.

Regional Insights

Integration of Advanced Technology to Promote Regional Market

The United States property management market share stood at USD 3.40 billion in 2020 and USD 3.20 billion in 2019. This is attributable to the increased usage of software in managing regular payments through its revenue management solutions. Thus, the increasingly advanced facilities in the U.S. are expected to boost this market.

Quick Buy - United States Property Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106247

Competitive Landscape

This market has a large number of prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique solutions to cater to the demand from across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, forming collaborations, acquisitions and launching new products to strengthen their portfolio in the market. Below mentioned are industry developments:

  • January 2021: MRI Software LLC. announced the acquisition of North Carolina-based AMTdirect. This acquisition will help the company in increasing the depth of solution offerings along with new addition of AMTdirect client base.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • United States Property Management Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • United States Property Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Component (USD)

        • Software

        • Services

          • Consulting

          • Support and Maintenance

      • By Deployment (USD)

        • Cloud

        • On-Premises

      • By Application (USD)

        • Residential

        • Commercial

          • Retail

          • Government

          • Construction and Real Estate

          • Others (Education, Industrial, and Hotel)

      • By End-User (USD)

        • Property Managers

        • Housing Associations

        • Real Estate Agents

        • Others (Third Party Agents, Property Investors, Etc)

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/united-states-property-management-market-106247

Have a Look at Related Research:

Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (LCD based and E-paper based), By Technology (Vendor Facing Technology and Consumer Facing Technology), By End-use Industry (Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Non-food Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smartphone Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Operating System (Android, Windows, iOS and Other), By Price (High Range, Medium Range, Low Range), By Ram Size (Below 2GB, 2GB-4GB, Up to 8GB), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, Multi-brand, Single Brand) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

EReader market size, share & industry analysis, By Device Type (E-ink eReader, In-Plane Switching panel (IPS) eReader, TFT-LCD eReader, Others) , By Application (BFSI, Legal/Law, Education, Entertainment, Others (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, etc.)) and regional forecast 2022-2029

Network Attached Storage Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (High-end/Enterprise, Midmarket, and Low-end), By Storage Solution (Scale-up NAS, and Scale-out NAS), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecomm, Automotive, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Putin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II and prompting the West to threaten further punishing sanctions in response.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapBiden’s Firs

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • Putin Summons Tycoons; Kyiv Cuts Russia Ties: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian tanks are now reportedly rolling into Ukraine from Crimea. The attacks on Ukraine have been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country. A senior Russian lawmaker said Russia aims to ensure a pro-Moscow government in Kyiv, pushing out U.S. influence. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attacks Across Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as El

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Analyst reaction after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Following are reactions from analysts and economists in response to unfolding events inside Ukraine and on their implications. As usual, Russian sources denied any intention to be militarily involved in Ukraine – and here we are, in the largest scale military operation in Europe since World War Two.