United States SAP Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report 2022: 10/25/50/Average/75/90 Percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation

Research and Markets
·1 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. SAP Salary+Skills Pay Survey Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete, up-to-the-minute view of what SAP professionals in 65 U.S. cities are earning in base salary, cash bonus, and relevant skills and certifications pay. Includes detailed long-form job descriptions for all jobs in MSWord format.

These reports are provided in Excel format. Included in each report:

  • Base salary and cash bonus

  • 10/25/50/Average/75/90 percentiles; Cash Bonus; Total Direct Cash Compensation

  • Current cash pay premiums for specific skills and certifications

  • Detailed long-form job descriptions, continuously updated

Data collected/compiled through January 1, 2022, April 1, 2022, July 1, 2022, or October 1, 2022.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2gni6i

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


