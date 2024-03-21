Martine Rothblatt, Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR), has sold 30,000 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $236.27 per share, resulting in a total value of $7,088,100.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's portfolio includes treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension and other medical conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 419,300 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year, with a total of 53 insider sells and no insider buys reported for the company.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Chairperson & CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 30,000 Shares

On the valuation front, United Therapeutics Corp's shares were trading at $236.27 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.149 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.94, which is below both the industry median of 29.48 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $236.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $270.60, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Chairperson & CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 30,000 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

