United Wholesale Mortgage to Accept Bitcoin Payments

Savannah Fortis
·1 min read
In this article:
BeInCrypto –

The leading mortgage lender in the U.S., United Whole Mortgages, has announced a plan to accept bitcoin (BTC) payments.

This past week, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) revealed its plan to accept BTC for payments. CEO Mat Ishbia said these plans should come to fruition by the end of the year. If so, this would make UWM the first major nationwide mortgage lender to offer such a service.

Ishbia said the company is excited to offer crypto options for mortgage payments before anyone else in the country. 

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • PSV Eindhoven Accepting Sponsorship Payout in Bitcoin

    The Dutch Football club, PSV Eindhoven, will be the first in Europe to have the entirety of its sponsorship paid in bitcoin (BTC).

  • SoftBank-Backed Karrot Becomes $2.7 Billion Korea Unicorn

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup behind local-marketplace app Karrot has raised $162 million from investors including DST Global, joining a growing list of unicorns in South Korea that are eyeing global expansion as growth at home plateaus in the wake of a pandemic-driven boom.Danggeun Market Inc.’s Karrot scored funds at a $2.7 billion valuation from new investors including Yuri Milner’s outfit and Aspex Management. Existing investors like Altos Ventures and Goodwater Capital also participated, accor

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Back through to $47,500 Would Bring $49,000 into Play

    It’s a bullish morning for the majors. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing $49,000 levels…

  • US Mortgage Lender UWM Plans to Accept Bitcoin Payments

    The Michigan-based company hopes to become the first nationwide mortgage lender to accept cryptocurrency.

  • Google Pixel 6 and other phones will come without a charger in the box, company announces

    Google will stop include charging plugs in the boxes for its phone. Apple and Samsung have done the same, and the move looks set to become standard within the phone industry. Google told The Verge that it had made the decision because there was no longer a need to include the chargers given that most people still had one.

  • Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Testing Lower Supports Near $44K As Ether Booms

    Bitcoin continues to cool on multiple attempts at $50,000, though that may be less of a concern given demand from bigger players, some say.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • Tesla AI Day Is Thursday. It Could Be a Big Day for the Stock.

    Tesla showcases its artificial intelligence and autonomous driving solutions for investors Thursday. The potential for a blockbuster disclosure is there.

  • Suze Orman says avoid this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celebrity says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Why Standard Lithium Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Canada-based U.S. lithium mining company Standard Lithium (NYSEMKT: SLI) crashed on Tuesday and were down 11% as of 10:05 a.m. EDT. Instead, you can blame bigger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent (NYSE: LTHM) and the bank that just blasted them. In a report released Monday, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reiterated underperform ratings on two of the biggest names in lithium metal, Albemarle and Livent.

  • Why DXC Technology Stock Slumped on Tuesday

    Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) tumbled on Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the company to underweight. J.P. Morgan's stock analysts downgraded DXC Technology from neutral to underweight on Tuesday morning. DXC Technology does IT services and consulting for companies around the world.

  • Despite Still Being Unprofitable, Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Remains in the EV Race

    Naturally, where there are big changes, there are significant opportunities. Companies like Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are trying to get ahead and pave their way in the new environment. Yet, without much revenue, we're concerned about the cash burn. Today we'll take a look at the cash reserves, breakeven projections and assess the situation.