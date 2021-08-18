United Wholesale Mortgage to Accept Bitcoin Payments

BeInCrypto –

The leading mortgage lender in the U.S., United Whole Mortgages, has announced a plan to accept bitcoin (BTC) payments.

This past week, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) revealed its plan to accept BTC for payments. CEO Mat Ishbia said these plans should come to fruition by the end of the year. If so, this would make UWM the first major nationwide mortgage lender to offer such a service.

Ishbia said the company is excited to offer crypto options for mortgage payments before anyone else in the country.

