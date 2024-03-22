UnitedHealth says several services for handling medical claims at unit Change will go online

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group said on Friday it expects several services related to handling medical claims by its unit Change Healthcare to gradually be online over the next few weeks following a hack last month.

The health insurer said its software for preparing medical claims Assurance went online on Monday, while its largest clearinghouse Relay Exchange will resume on the weekend of March 23.

The insurer expects more than $14 billion in claims referenced to start flowing soon after.

The company's other products that handle eligibility of claims such as Clearance and Coverage Insight as well as pharmacy claims submission software MedRx and Reimbursement Manager are expected to go online next week.

Several more products are likely to go online over the weeks of April 1 and April 8, the company said.

Some products, however, were not listed in Friday's update as it does not yet have clarity of when they will be restored, the company said, adding it will provide updated information as those timelines become clear.

Change Healthcare, which processes about 50% of medical claims in the U.S. for around 900,000 physicians, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals and 600 laboratories, was breached on Feb. 21 by a hacking group called ALPHV, also known as "BlackCat".

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)