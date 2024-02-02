Unity Software Inc EVP and CFO Luis Visoso Sells 3,087 Shares

On February 1, 2024, Luis Visoso, the EVP and CFO of Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U), executed a sale of 3,087 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail within the provided SEC Filing.

Unity Software Inc is a platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. Developers use Unity to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 51,961 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 58 insider sells for Unity Software Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Unity Software Inc were trading at $32.51, resulting in a market capitalization of $12.43 billion.

The stock's price of $32.51 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $71.28 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46. According to this metric, Unity Software Inc is categorized as "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

