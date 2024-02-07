Universal Corp (UVV) Reports Growth in Operating and Net Income in Q3 FY2024

Revenue : Increased to $1.98 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

Net Income : Rose to $79.3 million for the nine months, a 13% increase from the previous year.

Operating Income : Grew by 20% to $153.8 million for the nine months.

Diluted EPS : Improved to $3.17, up 12% compared to the same period last fiscal year.

Gross Profit Margin : Expanded by 160 basis points to 19.5%.

Ingredients Operations : Operating income faced a 50% decline, highlighting challenges in the segment.

Sustainability Efforts: Advanced with the publication of the 2023 Sustainability Report and investment in a solar project.

On February 7, 2024, Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) released its 8-K filing, disclosing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading global leaf tobacco supplier, reported a robust performance with significant increases in operating income and net income, driven by a favorable product mix and strong demand in its Tobacco Operations segment.

Universal Corp's consolidated revenues saw an uptick, reaching nearly $2 billion for the nine months ended December 31, 2023, a 5% increase from the previous year. This growth was largely attributed to higher tobacco sales prices and an improved product mix. Despite a tight global leaf supply, the company's uncommitted tobacco inventory remained at a low level of 8%, reflecting efficient inventory management and strong shipment volumes.

The Tobacco Operations segment, which is the primary revenue generator for Universal Corp, reported a 6% increase in sales and a 25% increase in operating income for the nine months. This performance underscores the segment's resilience and the company's ability to navigate market challenges effectively. However, the Ingredients Operations segment faced headwinds, with a 50% decrease in operating income, indicating potential areas for improvement and growth.

Universal Corp's commitment to sustainability continued to be a focal point, with the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report and participation in a solar project aimed at reducing operational greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030. These initiatives reflect the company's dedication to environmental stewardship and responsible corporate practices.

Story continues

Universal Corp (UVV) Reports Growth in Operating and Net Income in Q3 FY2024

Financial Overview

The company's financial achievements, including a 13% increase in net income and a 20% increase in operating income for the nine months, are significant indicators of Universal Corp's strong position in the tobacco industry. The improved gross profit margin, which expanded by 160 basis points to 19.5%, demonstrates the company's ability to enhance profitability through strategic pricing and cost management.

Universal Corp's balance sheet remains solid, with a healthy cash position and a stable inventory level. The company's diligent focus on maintaining a robust financial foundation is crucial for sustaining operations and pursuing growth opportunities.

George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results:

Universal Corporation again delivered strong financial and operational performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Our tobacco business continued to perform very well, driven by a favorable product mix and strong demand from our customers.

As Universal Corp navigates the complexities of the global tobacco market, its strategic investments and sustainability initiatives position the company for continued success. Investors and stakeholders can anticipate Universal Corp's sustained focus on operational excellence and long-term growth.

For a more detailed analysis of Universal Corp's financial performance and strategic initiatives, interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and join the conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 7, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Universal Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

