Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

For details on these measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to our current earnings press release. Our tobacco operations performed well and are off to a good start for our fiscal year 2024. Segment operating income was higher for our tobacco operations segment in the quarter ended June 30th, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30th, 2022, even though we did not have the benefit of large shipments of carryover tobacco from certain origins that we had in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Demand for leaf tobacco from our customers remain strong and our level of uncommitted tobacco inventory was 16% of tobacco inventory at June 30th, 2023. We are forecasting increased leaf tobacco production in fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023 and believe that even with the increased production, leaf tobacco will remain in an undersupply position.

We are pleased with the ongoing progress we are making to integrate our plant-based ingredients platform, and we continue to execute on our strategy to invest in and expand the platform's capabilities for future growth in existing and new products. For the quarter ended June 30th, 2023, the platform faced off demand due to high customer inventory levels, and our earnings for the platform were below our expectations. We believe that many of our customers are continuing to draw down on the raw material inventories after building inventories to protect against prior supply chain uncertainties. The inventory challenges have been more extensive and persistent in duration than we had forecast. In addition, the expansion of the platform's capabilities added to our costs.

While a sharp drop in certain new raw material prices resulted in inventory write-downs in the quarter ended June 30th, 2023. We continue to believe the inventory challenges are temporary and expect excess inventory levels held by our customers to eventually work down. One of the main objectives of our current investment in our plant-based ingredients platform is to expand our portfolio to include more value-added products for customers. We believe that we are well-positioned to capitalize on demand from our customers and that with the investments we are making, we are a stronger partner for current and future customers due to the expanded range of capabilities and products that we can offer them. We are encouraged by ongoing customer engagements regarding existing business and new business opportunities.

Some financial highlights for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023 was $2.1 million or $0.08 per diluted share. Excluding certain non-recurring items detailed in today's press release, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased by $8.2 million and $0.33 respectively for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30th, 2022. Operating income of $11 million for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023, decreased by $2.2 million. Segment operating income for the tobacco operations segment was up $0.8 million, while segment operating income for the ingredients operations segment was down $6.6 million for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023 and compared to the quarter ended June 30th, 2022.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were up $9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Our cost, notably interest costs and prices for green leaf tobacco, remained high in the quarter ended June 30th, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Interest costs were more than double on higher interest rates in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2023. Our debt balances, the sum of notes payable in overdrafts and long-term obligations, were relatively flat in the quarter ended June 30th, 2023 compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year as working capital requirements to fund larger tobacco crops and higher green tobacco prices were partially offset by increased customer deposits.

We continue to make transparency around our sustainability efforts and goals as priority. We recently completed our annual submission to the global nonprofit organization, CDP, regarding climate change, forestry, and water risk to provide more information on our achievements in these areas to our stakeholders. We continue to work with third-parties to verify our emissions and establish our pathway to net zero to the identification and prioritization of high-impact projects throughout our footprint. At this time, we are available to take your questions.

