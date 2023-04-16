Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:UVE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.16 per share on 19th of May. This means the annual payment is 3.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Universal Insurance Holdings' stock price has increased by 54% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Universal Insurance Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Even though Universal Insurance Holdings isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to expand by 98.1% over the next year. We like to see the company moving towards profitability, but this probably won't be enough for it to post positive net income this year. However, the positive cash flow ratio gives us some comfort about the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Universal Insurance Holdings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Universal Insurance Holdings' EPS has declined at around 56% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Universal Insurance Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Universal Insurance Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

