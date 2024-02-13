Unlock the Dividend Hack in the 5G Boom: The REIT Every Investor Should Know

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI), with a dividend yield of 6%, is uniquely positioned to benefit from the relentless expansion of wireless communication and 5G technology. The company’s expertise in owning, operating, and leasing more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions positions it as a pivotal player in the telecommunications infrastructure sector, a critical component of the digital economy’s backbone.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

As the world increasingly relies on mobile connectivity and the Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for robust and widespread telecommunications infrastructure skyrockets, placing Crown Castle at the heart of this technological surge. The rollout of 5G networks by telecom giants such as Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T), coupled with the exponential growth in data consumption and the proliferation of connected devices, underscores the necessity for the extensive network of towers and fiber optic cables that Crown Castle provides. The company’s strategic investments in expanding its infrastructure are perfectly aligned with the telecommunications industry’s trajectory, ensuring its services are indispensable for the next wave of digital transformation.

Investing in Crown Castle offers investors a strategic position to capitalize on the telecommunications revolution, driven by 5G and enhanced mobile services. The company’s infrastructure is crucial for a myriad of sectors reliant on high-speed, reliable connectivity, from tech and media to healthcare and education, all of which depend on the seamless data transmission that Crown Castle facilitates. This widespread dependency on Crown Castle’s infrastructure underscores its growth potential and the compelling nature of its investment proposition in a digitally connected future. With a dividend announcement of $1.57 per share in the last quarter of 2023, bringing the year’s total payouts to $6.28, it’s clear they’re on a promising path.

Story continues

Putting your money into Crown Castle is a whole lot more than your average real estate play; it’s like getting a key piece of the puzzle in the booming digital and 5G scene. With our world getting more connected by the minute and everyone craving faster mobile speeds, Crown Castle’s role is only getting bigger and more vital. This isn’t just about laying down bricks and mortar; it’s about laying down the very foundations of tomorrow’s telecom. As this demand keeps rocketing, thanks to all the technological breakthroughs and our insatiable appetite for being online, Crown Castle’s in a sweet spot. This could mean even better news for their dividends down the line, making it a top pick for anyone looking to get in on the ground floor of the tech infrastructure that’s going to keep us all connected.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image credit: Jakub Pabis on Unsplash

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Unlock the Dividend Hack in the 5G Boom: The REIT Every Investor Should Know originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.