An unopened first-generation iPhone from 2007 in its original box could auction for more than $30,000 — 50 times its original price

Apple founder Steve Jobs. AP

When a new iPhone comes out, Apple fans lineup to pay hundreds of dollars on the latest model.

A first-generation iPhone from 2007 still in its original box is currently up for auction and could fetch upwards of $30,000.

The unused 8GB iPhone originally cost $599 when it first hit the market.

Apple's newest phone, the iPhone 14, retails at $799 — but one of its very first models is going for far more than that.

A first-generation iPhone from 2007 is currently on the auction block, and the auction house listing it estimates it could fetch $30,000 or more.

The unused 8GB iPhone is still unopened in its original box. It cost $599 when it was first released, meaning it would be auctioning for 50 times its original price if it is sold for the $30,000 estimate.

The very first iPhone came with a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and a web browser. When the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs first introduced it 15 years ago, he called it a combination of "an iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator" all in one.

"This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition," the item description from LCG Auctions says. "Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example. Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red hot collectible."

There have been 16 bids for the phone so far, starting at $2,500. The top bid as of this writing is $10,446. The auction ends Sunday afternoon.

