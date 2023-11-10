Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.'s (TSE:DNTL) Shares

It's not a stretch to say that dentalcorp Holdings Ltd.'s (TSE:DNTL) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Healthcare industry in Canada, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

View our latest analysis for dentalcorp Holdings

What Does dentalcorp Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

dentalcorp Holdings could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on dentalcorp Holdings.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like dentalcorp Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 17%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 109% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.7% per year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 7.6% each year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that dentalcorp Holdings' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On dentalcorp Holdings' P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

When you consider that dentalcorp Holdings' revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

Plus, you should also learn about these 2 warning signs we've spotted with dentalcorp Holdings.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.