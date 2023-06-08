Unpleasant Surprises Could Be In Store For OPKO Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.3x in the Healthcare industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about OPKO Health, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OPK) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does OPKO Health's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

OPKO Health could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S from falling. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like OPKO Health's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 41% decrease to the company's top line. At least revenue has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that revenue growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 4.9% each year over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 8.6% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that OPKO Health is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Bottom Line On OPKO Health's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

When you consider that OPKO Health's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

