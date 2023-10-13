Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT), a real estate investment trust, is known for owning advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The company primarily operates in the United States, with a significant presence in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media Inc generates revenue through rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties under short-term contracts. Its major customers hail from the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

As of the latest data, Outfront Media Inc has an outstanding share count of 165.04 million. Institutional ownership stands at 112.09 million shares, making up 67.92% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 2.33 million shares, accounting for 1.41% of the total share count.

Unraveling Ownership and Earnings: Outfront Media Inc(OUT)

Recent Performance and Market Cap Volatility

Over the past week, Outfront Media Inc experienced a decline of about 6.88% in its stock value. As of Oct 13 2023, the stock rose by 0.68%, contrasting its three-month return of -43.49. The company's market cap dropped to $2.59 billion in the most recent quarter from $2.68 billion in the preceding one, sparking keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Income Breakdown

Unraveling Ownership and Earnings: Outfront Media Inc(OUT)

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Outfront Media Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-09-30, the institutional ownership level is 67.92%, down from 68.44% as of 2023-06-30 and 96.76% from a year ago.

Unraveling Ownership and Earnings: Outfront Media Inc(OUT)

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Outfront Media Inc's stock are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.31%, 0.18%, and 0.02% of shares outstanding respectively.

Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Outfront Media Inc's Ebitda growth averaged -3.2% per year, which is worse than 63.23% of 533 companies in the REITs industry. However, the estimated earnings growth for Outfront Media Inc is 10% per year, higher than the earnings growth of -4.7% during the past three years.

Story continues

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Outfront Media Inc's insider ownership is approximately 1.41% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 1.17% from a year ago.

Unraveling Ownership and Earnings: Outfront Media Inc(OUT)

During the past three months, Outfront Media Inc had 1 insider buy transactions: Clive A. Punter, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer bought 9,000 shares on 2023-08-18.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Outfront Media Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Screen for stocks with high Insider Cluster Buys using the following page: https://www.gurufocus.com/insider/cluster.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

