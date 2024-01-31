Advertisement
Unum (UNM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zacks Equity Research
·3 min read

Unum (UNM) reported $3.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $1.79 for the same period compares to $1.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86, the EPS surprise was -3.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Unum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment: 69.5% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 73.4%.

  • Other Expense Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 20% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 19.1%.

  • Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment: 53.2% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 48.3%.

  • Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary: 22.5% versus 21.9% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Other income: $68.60 million compared to the $69.29 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Net investment income: $530.80 million versus $521.67 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Premium Income- Total: $777.20 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $787.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Net Investment Income: $78.40 million versus $84.27 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Other Income: $53.50 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $51.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.8%.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Disability- Total: $909.10 million versus $923.19 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Total Premium Income: $469 million compared to the $475.28 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

  • Adjusted Operating Revenue- Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment- Net Investment Income: $21.90 million compared to the $23.51 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.1% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Unum here>>>

Shares of Unum have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

