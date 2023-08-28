Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at 269.5, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has witnessed a surge of 1.61% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 15.45%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that Fleetcor Technologies Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Unveiling the Investment Potential of Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT): A Comprehensive Analysis of Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Here is a breakdown of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's GF Score:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability, growth, GF value, and momentum rank, and a moderate financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Fleetcor Technologies Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Fleetcor Technologies Inc's Business

Fleetcor Technologies Inc, with a market cap of $19.93 billion, is a provider of specialised payment products. The company offers fleet cards, food cards, corporate lodging discount cards, and other specialised payment services. Fleetcor's systems enable its customers to manage and control their commercial payments and loyalty-card programmes. Customers include commercial fleet operators, major oil companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. Further, Fleetcor offers customised analysis solutions to its clients, offering business productivity tracking capabilities. The United States is the largest geographic operating segment. The company's sales stand at $3.63 billion with an operating margin of 42.64%.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Fleetcor Technologies Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Fleetcor Technologies Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Fleetcor Technologies Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 3.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Fleetcor Technologies Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 14.9%, which outperforms better than 65.1% of 2390 companies in the Software industry. Moreover, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 11.2, and the rate over the past five years is 8.3. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given Fleetcor Technologies Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the importance of comprehensive financial evaluation in making informed investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

