Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (NYSE:ASR) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $179.36, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has witnessed a daily loss of 26.01%, marked against a three-month change of -37.01%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Unveiling the Investment Potential of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR): A Comprehensive Analysis

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has been assigned the following ranks:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability rank and a slightly lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Overview of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV operates airports in southeast Mexico. With a market cap of $5.38 billion and sales of $1.39 billion, the company has demonstrated a strong operating margin of 59.25%. The company's segments include Cancun; Aerostar; Airplan; Merida; Villahermosa; Holding and Services and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Cancun segment.

Story continues

Unveiling the Investment Potential of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR): A Comprehensive Analysis

Financial Strength Analysis

According to the Financial Strength rating, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure.

The Interest Coverage ratio for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV stands impressively at 13, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5.

With an Altman Z-Score of 5.48, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability.

With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.5, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank shows Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV Operating Margin has increased (15.02%) over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2018: 50.48; 2019: 50.42; 2020: 25.95; 2021: 46.09; 2022: 58.06; .

Furthermore, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2018: 51.13; 2019: 50.69; 2020: 26.54; 2021: 47.49; 2022: 57.83; . This trend underscores the company's growing proficiency in transforming revenue into profit.

The Piotroski F-Score confirms Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's strong Predictability Rank of 3.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Analysis

Ranked highly in Growth, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business.

The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 14.6%, which outperforms better than 71.79% of 911 companies in the Transportation industry.

Moreover, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 17.1, and the rate over the past five years is 6.7. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Unveiling the Investment Potential of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR): A Comprehensive Analysis

Conclusion

Given the company's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This comprehensive analysis provides a solid foundation for investors seeking to make informed decisions about their portfolio.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

