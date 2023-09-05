NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $6,206, NVR Inc has witnessed a decline of 4.66% over a period, marked against a three-month change of 9.86%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GuruFocus Score Rating, suggests that NVR Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Unveiling the Investment Potential of NVR Inc (NVR): A Comprehensive Analysis of Financial Metrics and Market Position

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Here is a breakdown of NVR Inc's GF Score:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and decent ranks in GF value and momentum, GuruFocus assigned NVR Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding NVR Inc's Business

NVR Inc is a United States-based homebuilding company operating in over 33 metropolitan areas across the east of the Mississippi River. The company builds single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under three brands, Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes. NVR's avoidance of direct land development activity is unique among public homebuilders and results in relatively outsize return metrics. The Virginia-based company also manages mortgage banking segment and homebuilding operating segments. The homebuilding segment includes four geographic areas; Mid-Atlantic, North East, Mid-East, and South East.

Story continues

With a market cap of $20.26 billion and sales of $10.02 billion, NVR Inc has an operating margin of 20.38%, indicating a healthy profitability. Here is the income breakdown of NVR Inc:

Unveiling the Investment Potential of NVR Inc (NVR): A Comprehensive Analysis of Financial Metrics and Market Position

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, NVR Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for NVR Inc stands impressively at 72.52, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 12.37, NVR Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.1, NVR Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows NVR Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. NVR Inc's Operating Margin has increased (58.58%) over the past five years. Furthermore, NVR Inc's Gross Margin has seen a consistent rise over the past five years. The Piotroski F-Score confirms NVR Inc's solid financial situation. NVR Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, NVR Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 17.3%, which outperforms better than 73.53% of 102 companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. Moreover, NVR Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years.

Unveiling the Investment Potential of NVR Inc (NVR): A Comprehensive Analysis of Financial Metrics and Market Position

Conclusion

Given NVR Inc's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the importance of comprehensive financial evaluation in making informed investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

