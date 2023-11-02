Upland (NASDAQ:UPLD) Posts Better-Than-Expected Sales In Q3 But Quarterly Guidance Underwhelms

Business automation software provider Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) reported results ahead of analysts' expectations in Q3 FY2023, with revenue down 6.82% year on year to $74.1 million. The company also expects next quarter's revenue to be around $72 million, slightly below analysts' estimates. Turning to EPS, Upland made a GAAP loss of $0.31 per share, down from its loss of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year.

Upland (UPLD) Q3 FY2023 Highlights:

Revenue: $74.1 million vs analyst estimates of $73.1 million (1.45% beat)

EPS (non-GAAP): $0.33 vs analyst estimates of $0.21 ($0.12 beat)

Revenue Guidance for Q4 2023 is $72 million at the midpoint, below analyst estimates of $72.6 million

Free Cash Flow of $17.8 million, up 164% from the previous quarter

Gross Margin (GAAP): 69.1%, up from 67.7% in the same quarter last year

"We beat our Q3 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoints," said Jack McDonald, Upland's chairman and chief executive officer.

Founder Jack McDonald’s second software rollup, Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is a one stop shop for sales and marketing software, project management, HR, and contact center services for small and medium sized businesses.

Marketing Software

Whether or not companies market their products through social media, all businesses need to meet customers where they are; and increasingly, that is social media. As more and more people use a greater number of social media platforms, social media management software become more valuable to their customers.

Sales Growth

As you can see below, Upland's revenue has been declining over the last two years, shrinking from $76.1 million in Q3 FY2021 to $74.1 million this quarter.

Upland Total Revenue

Upland's revenue was down again this quarter, falling 6.82% year on year.

Next quarter, Upland is guiding for a 8.64% year-on-year revenue decline to $72 million, a further deceleration from the 4.07% year-on-year decrease it recorded in the same quarter last year. Looking ahead, Wall Street was expecting revenue to decline 3.33% over the next 12 months before the earnings results announcement.

Profitability

What makes the software as a service business so attractive is that once the software is developed, it typically shouldn't cost much to provide it as an ongoing service to customers. Upland's gross profit margin, an important metric measuring how much money there's left after paying for servers, licenses, technical support, and other necessary running expenses, was 69.1% in Q3.

Upland Gross Margin (GAAP)

That means that for every $1 in revenue the company had $0.69 left to spend on developing new products, sales and marketing, and general administrative overhead. While its gross margin has improved significantly since the previous quarter, Upland's gross margin is still poor for a SaaS business. It's vital that the company continues to improve this key metric.

Key Takeaways from Upland's Q3 Results

Sporting a market capitalization of $109.7 million, Upland is among smaller companies, but its more than $239.6 million in cash on hand and positive free cash flow over the last 12 months puts it in an attractive position to invest in growth.

It was great to see Upland improve its gross margin this quarter. We were also happy its revenue narrowly outperformed Wall Street's estimates. On the other hand, its revenue guidance for next quarter underwhelmed. Overall, this was a mediocre quarter for Upland. The stock is flat after reporting and currently trades at $3.72 per share.

The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this report.