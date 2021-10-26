U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

UPM's financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2022

UPM
·2 min read
UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Financial calendar) 26 October 2021 at 12:30 EEST

UPM’s financial reports and Annual General Meeting in 2022

In 2022, UPM will publish financial reports in accordance with the following schedule:

  • Financial Statements Release for the year 2021 will be published on 27 January 2022 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EET

  • Interim Report for January–March (Q1) will be published on 26 April 2022 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

  • Half-year financial report for January–June (Q1-Q2) will be published on 21 July 2022 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST

  • Interim Report for January–September (Q1-Q3) will be published on 25 October 2022 approximately at 09:30-10:00 EEST.

Annual Report 2021 including the financial statements and the Report of the Board of Directors will be published in English and Finnish as a pdf file on UPM’s website at www.upm.com and www.upm.fi on week 9, 2022.

UPM plans to hold its Annual General Meeting in Helsinki, Finland, on 29 March 2022 starting at 14.00 hrs EEST.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


