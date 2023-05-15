At US$24.91, Is It Time To Put Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) On Your Watch List?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$34.98 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$23.91. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Heidrick & Struggles International's current trading price of US$24.91 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Heidrick & Struggles International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Heidrick & Struggles International Worth?

Good news, investors! Heidrick & Struggles International is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.51x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.63x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Heidrick & Struggles International’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Heidrick & Struggles International look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Heidrick & Struggles International, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HSII is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HSII, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HSII for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Heidrick & Struggles International at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Heidrick & Struggles International, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Heidrick & Struggles International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

