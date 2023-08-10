At US$29.59, Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Worth Looking At Closely?

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$32.97 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$28.87. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Leggett & Platt's current trading price of US$29.59 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Leggett & Platt’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Leggett & Platt Worth?

Good news, investors! Leggett & Platt is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $38.09, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Leggett & Platt’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Leggett & Platt generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Leggett & Platt. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LEG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LEG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LEG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Leggett & Platt at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Leggett & Platt you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Leggett & Platt, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

